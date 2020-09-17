Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham agree deal with Real Madrid to sign defender

Sergio Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, with the left-back undergoing a medical in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

Reguilon, 23, was named the best left-back in La Liga for his performances last season while on loan at Sevilla.

Real Madrid are well-stocked at left-back, with Brazil international Marcelo and France's Ferland Mendy already on their squad, so are keen to sell Reguilon to raise funds to balance the books at the club.

Reguilon could be joined at Spurs by Real team-mate Gareth Bale, who also arrived at the club's training ground on Thursday morning with a deal close to being agreed.

Reguilon could arrive at Spurs alongside Gareth Bale

Both players would be expected to fly to London once their medicals are completed and terms are agreed.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton were previously interested in signing Reguilon, with the Merseyside club making an £18m bid for the defender back in July.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho appears keen to strengthen his squad after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined from Southampton and Matt Doherty arrived from Wolves earlier in the transfer window, but the signings of Bale and Reguilon will undoubtedly appease both the club's manager and supporters.

