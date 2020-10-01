Carlos Vinicius: Tottenham agree deal to sign Benfica striker on loan

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on loan.
The agreement includes an option to buy the Brazilian for around £36m, and he is expected to fly to London for his medical on Friday.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Vinicius joined Benfica from Napoli for £15m last summer and is seen as a capable back-up to Spurs striker Harry Kane.
The 25-year-old scored 24 goals last season and was linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs - including Juventus and Inter Milan.
He has made two appearances this campaign, in the Champions League defeat by PAOK and the 5-1 win over Famalicao earlier in September.
Trending
- CL draw: Man Utd get PSG, Leipzig; Ronaldo vs Messi
- Spurs agree deal to sign Vinicius on loan
- Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Saka earn first England call-ups
- Sancho: The state of play ahead of Deadline Day
- Everton agree deal to sign Norwich's Godfrey
- Man Utd consider four alternatives to Sancho
- Papers: Man Utd working on Traore deal
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- Leeds' move for Bayern midfielder Cuisance off
- Download Instructions
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday he was optimistic of signing a striker before the transfer deadline closes on October 5.
"I am optimistic, but more than that the feeling that I like is that we are trying everything to do it," he said.
"You succeed or you don't succeed. It's like a football match: you win or you don't win but you give everything and try everything. The transfer market is the same.
"I like the feeling that my club is trying to do everything for us and for the team, that's the most important thing for me.
"If we succeed then great - I believe so - but if we don't then that's football."
Mourinho added that any new arrival this week would be unlikely to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.
- All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Transfer Talk podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.