Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham defender wanted by Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin

Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is wanted by Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim on loan.

The Bundesliga duo are looking for short-term reinforcements in the position and are keen on the 20-year-old.

Sessegnon managed only 12 appearances in all competitions last term and has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho following the signings of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

He has been omitted from every Spurs matchday squad this season, including in the Europa League qualifiers against Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Shkendija and Maccabi Haifa as well as their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea.

Brighton and Celtic had been among the British clubs looking into loaning the England youth international but are no longer believed to be in the running.

On Friday, Sessegnon was called up by England U21s boss Aidy Boothroyd for their 2021 U21 European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey over the international break which starts next week.

Image: Carlos Vinicius is set to become a Spurs player after Benfica confirmed a loan deal has been agreed

Sessegnon signed a five-year deal with Spurs after a £25m move from Fulham last year, following a breakthrough campaign in the 2017/18 Championship as his 15 goals helped the Cottagers to a promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Benfica have confirmed they have reached an agreement to loan Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius to Spurs for the season, with the north London club paying a £2.7m fee and retaining an option to buy for a further £38.2m.

