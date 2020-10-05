Harry Redknapp says Tottenham can win the league after Spurs' summer business

Harry Redknapp believes his former club Tottenham could win this season's Premier League after being impressed by their summer business.

Tottenham enjoyed one of their best Premier League victories on Sunday with a 6-1 thrashing of 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford, and barring a last-minute controversial penalty decision from their 1-1 draw with Newcastle, would have picked up nine points from their opening four games.

With United joining Manchester City, beaten 5-2 by Leicester, and Liverpool, thumped 7-2 by Aston Villa, on the wrong side of early-season thrashings in 2020/21, Redknapp told Sky Sports News he thinks his old club could lift their first league title in 50 years at the end of this campaign.

"If you ask me, honestly, I think they will make top four. I think they could even win the league this year," he said. "I know people are going to think I am crazy but I look at that squad. It looks like it is going to be an open year. Look what happened at the weekend.

"I am telling you, that is some squad they have got. They have got cover in every position. It is a really powerful squad. If anyone is going to upset the big two…"

3:22 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at Manchester United in the Premier League

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy summer window with the return of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, as well as full-backs Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the rare addition of a new striker, in the shape of Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius on loan.

"Go through that team," said Redknapp, who managed Tottenham to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011, added. "Have a look at that squad. Go through that forward line. Heung-Min Son. Harry Kane. Gareth Bale.

"Look at the strength in depth. They are full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

"They could be scary. I think Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year. Lump on, whatever price they ask.

"If anyone else is going to do it, it could be Spurs."

Jamie Redknapp: I can't back you up here!

One person less convinced of Tottenham's title credentials was son - and former Spurs midfielder - Jamie Redknapp, who played for the club from 2002 to 2005.

"I can't back you up on this one," he told Sky Sports News, but added: "If Bale, Son and Kane hit it off - Bale's not silly. He's come back and put his reputation on the line.

"He knows what he's capable of, and if they can get him back to the level he was at when dad had him, we've got one of the greats back in the Premier League."