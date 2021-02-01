Transfer news: Gedson Fernandes set to move from Tottenham to Galatasaray, tests positive for coronavirus

Gedson Fernandes has travelled to Turkey to complete a loan move to Galatasaray, despite testing positive for coronavirus.

The midfielder has returned a positive Covid-19 result and reports in Turkey say he travelled by ambulance plane for this reason. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in January that Fernandes' parent club Benfica were keen to cut short the midfielder's loan in north London.

Tottenham signed Gedson last January on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy for £42.76m (€50m) but he is yet to start a Premier League game for Spurs.

He has made two appearances so far this term, one in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea last September and one in the FA Cup in the third-round 5-0 win over Marine earlier this month.

The midfielder has struggled for game-time amid the fierce competition for places in Jose Mourinho's midfield, with Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso being favoured for selection.

Fernandes' deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in June later this year.

Mourinho was asked about Gedson in January, telling Sky Sports: "The situation is sad because he was out of the Europa League list.

"By being out of that list reduced immediately a chance of nine matches that we already played in the Europa League, where we had five substitutions where we rotated the players a lot and we can bring to the bench 12 players.

"To be out of these nine matches I believe that breaks confidence levels and even dynamics and routines and was very bad for him.

"If he remains at the club from January, I cannot answer you. I truly believe that we have to respect the player and Benfica. The player because he deserves all our respect and Benfica because as a friendly club deserves our respect.

"What they decide is fundamental and what they decide will prevail."

Meanwhile, Danny Rose will not be joining Trabzonspor on Deadline Day and is set to sit out the rest of the season at Tottenham.

