Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham full-back doubtful for Newcastle game

Sergio Reguilon is in a race against time to be fit for Tottenham's trip to Newcastle this Sunday.

The Spain left-back was taken off with a knock to the foot in the previous game against Aston Villa and missed out on international duty as a result.

He is back doing light training work this week but has not yet returned to full training with the rest of those Spurs players also not with their countries.

He posted on Instagram a few days ago that "everything is fine" and it is hoped he can be available for the visit to St James' Park this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Spurs need Reguilon after their other left-back Ben Davies had to pull out of the Wales squad with a "significant" injury to his calf, as Jose Mourinho looks for back-to-back Premier League victories.

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 4th April 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

