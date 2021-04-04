Davinson Sanchez racially abused on Instagram after Tottenham's draw at Newcastle

Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez received racist abuse on Instagram following Spurs' 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Colombia international revealed the abuse on his Instagram story - displaying comments from a user who had posted monkey emojis on one of his posts - which he captioned with "Nothing changes".
Sanchez started and played the full match on Sunday as Spurs were held 2-2 by Premier League strugglers Newcastle.
He has played 31 times for Spurs this season across all competitions and Sunday's match marked his 100th Premier League appearance in total.
