Davinson Sanchez racially abused on Instagram after Tottenham's draw at Newcastle

Davinson Sanchez revealed the racist abuse on his Instagram story, displaying comments from a user who had posted monkey emojis on one of his posts, which he captioned with "Nothing changes"; Sanchez made his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday as Spurs were held 2-2 at Newcastle

Davinson Sanchez revealed the abuse on his Instagram story after Tottenham's draw at Newcastle

Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez received racist abuse on Instagram following Spurs' 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Colombia international revealed the abuse on his Instagram story - displaying comments from a user who had posted monkey emojis on one of his posts - which he captioned with "Nothing changes".

Sanchez started and played the full match on Sunday as Spurs were held 2-2 by Premier League strugglers Newcastle.

He has played 31 times for Spurs this season across all competitions and Sunday's match marked his 100th Premier League appearance in total.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

At Sky Sports, everybody is welcome - and that's a message we are proud to share.

We are committed to doing more to tackle racism, highlight racial injustice and support communities impacted by racism.

The social media companies are best placed to deal with harmful content on their platforms, and we would like them to do more. As a publisher on social media platforms it is difficult for us to monitor and manage every comment that is posted and take action against every abusive or hateful comment.

But, we will use the power of our reach and our voice - and the voices of our people - to highlight the scale of online hate and the damage that it can inflict upon our people, the guests on our broadcasts and our customers.

7:07 In an interview with Sky Sports News, Facebook Content Policy Manager Fadzai Madzingira, who works across Instagram and Facebook, discusses what steps social media companies can take alongside the government to tackle online hate

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices, and campaign for positive change.