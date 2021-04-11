Jose Mourinho must take responsibility; Tottenham a tough watch and not getting results - Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp says Jose Mourinho must take responsibility for a Tottenham side that is neither good to watch nor currently getting results.

Spurs' top-four hopes took a further dent after a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United, despite Heung-Min Son having given the hosts the lead.

Mourinho has criticised his players in recent weeks, accusing stars of "hiding" in the defeat to Arsenal and, when asked after a draw against Newcastle about Tottenham's tendency to let points slip from winning positions, giving the barbed reply: "Same coach, different players".

The Portuguese praised his charges this time around but Redknapp believes Mourinho must shoulder the burden for a disappointing run of results - and suggested the manager was fortunate that Spurs fans were not present to see football he deems a "tough watch".

3:19 There was a heated debate between Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp over Tottenham's progress in recent years.

Referring to fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane's comments that Spurs had long been "soft", Redknapp said: "I think you have to analyse [this game] by talking about the 6-1 earlier in the season.

"There were eight players then that played today and we didn't talk about them being soft then. We didn't talk about them being soft when they went top of the league in November.

"What Jose has done in this period is make them a really tough watch. You can say what you like about Spurs over the last 40 years but they've always been a good football team; they've always had a style of play.

"If Spurs fans were in here, I don't think they'd enjoy that one bit. Too often I watch this Spurs side and there's no real flair, there's no excitement.

"I don't think this is a bad squad of players; I've said it before and I'll stand by it.

"This manager has chopped and changed at the back. To play football, you have to have a chemistry, a relationship with whoever you're playing alongside.

"Earlier in the season, he played with [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Moussa] Sissoko in midfield; sometimes they'd go into a back six. It wasn't a great watch but at least you knew what they were trying to do. They were being defensive and getting results.

"Right now, they're trying to be defensive, they're not getting results and they're an incredibly tough watch.

"The manager has to take responsibility. We talked in the past about a Jose masterclass; he loved it and celebrated it. If he doesn't think this is a good squad… well, a great manager would find a way to get his players organised.

"They're not playing great football and they're losing matches. It's not just about the potential of Harry Kane leaving, it's the financial implications with the stadium, the assets, other players like Dele Alli, Harry Winks. Daniel Levy will not like the fact that his players are devaluing assets. He'll hate it."

Keane: Jose hasn't got the defensive players - but I'd give him more time

1:17 Jose Mourinho was disappointed by comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and addressed them in his post match press conference. The Man Utd manager suggested if Heung-min Son was his son, he wouldn't get dinner after

Keane believes Mourinho's squad is lacking when it comes to the totemic defenders his sides have boasted in the past - and thinks his managerial record means he deserves more time.

"He's obviously frustrated. It's been a difficult month. The performance wasn't that bad but you never thought they were going to win the game.

"I mentioned before the game there's a softness to this team with the points they've dropped. He's got a great record, he's come into this side to compete; finishing sixth or seventh is not what they've employed him for.

3:29 Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba perhaps should have been shown a red card for an elbow on Serge Aurier during Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

"Jose has always has brilliant defenders, proper midfielders in terms of mindset. But Spurs aren't strong enough. They're not good enough to keep it tight behind Kane and Son.

"If he still has this mindset of getting our noses in front, sit back and hold onto leads, this team defensively - and I'm including the goalkeeper - aren't good enough.

"These lads here are nowhere near as good enough defensively as what he's had at his previous clubs. Lack of leaders, lack of characters, not good enough defensively.

"It's a lot of things going into the mix and it's not an easy fix. But I think his CV warrants staying longer in the job, I said that at Man Utd. We don't know what's going on behind the scenes but I think it warrants him staying a bit longer."