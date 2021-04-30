Tottenham to appoint new boss in summer as Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag signs one-year contract extension until 2023

Tottenham are yet to settle on a preferred candidate as they begin making enquiries into a number of potential successors to Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have embarked on a meticulous appraisal of their situation and which direction the club should move into next, and they therefore intend to assess a number of different options for their next permanent manager over the coming weeks.

Sky Sports News has been told not to expect an announcement before the end of the season, suggesting the coaches they wish to speak to are already in a job and must finish their current campaigns first.

A string of names have been linked but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has already publicly ruled himself out while Erik ten Hag signed a one-year contract extension with Ajax until 2023 on Friday.

Ryan Mason has been placed in caretaker charge of Spurs until the end of the season.

Spurs are deciding what kind of head coach they want to take the club forward - having seen a beleaguered squad fail to impress across two seasons under Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

It will be a challenging task with the Spurs job having slipped from being one of the most attractive in Europe to one at a crossroads.

Like most, the club have taken a significant financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic and will not be able to fund any drastic changes in the transfer market - needing to sell to buy.

Spurs also look unlikely to secure Champions League football next season, instead staring at another arduous run in the Europa League, and the club have also taken a reputation hit from the European Super League fiasco.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted he wants to win team trophies after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Kane is expected to tell Spurs he wants to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season - but will not make a final decision on his future until after the European Championship this summer - where he will captain England.

Sunday's defeat at Wembley means Tottenham's 13-year wait for a trophy goes on with Kane still yet to win a major trophy with them since making his debut in 2011.

"When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies," he said.

"As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is. I'm proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it's been a good season on the pitch."