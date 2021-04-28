Harry Kane: Tottenham striker wants to win 'team trophies' after Carabao Cup final defeat

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted he wants to win team trophies after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Kane is expected to tell Spurs he wants to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season - but will not make a final decision on his future until after the European Championship this summer - where he will captain England.

Sunday's defeat at Wembley means Tottenham's 13-year wait for a trophy goes on with Kane still yet to win a major trophy with them since making his debut in 2011.

1:58 The United Stand presenter Flex believes Kane would be a perfect signing for Manchester United

The 27-year-old, who recently admitted he was surprised by Jose Mourinho's sacking as boss, has been a runner-up in the EFL Cup twice (2015 and 2021) as well as a runner-up in the Champions League two years ago.

Since leaving Spurs for Man City, Kane's old team-mate Kyle Walker has won seven major trophies - and an eighth is on the way if Pep Guardiola's side wrap up this season's Premier League title as expected.

Kane was named Premier League Player of the Year at the 2021 London Football Awards on Tuesday but admits that he is more concerned about lifting team trophies.

3:06 Jamie Redknapp says there's a lot of pressure on the Tottenham board to get the next appointment right

"When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies," he said.

"As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is. I'm proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it's been a good season on the pitch."

Kane, who has registered 21 goals and 13 assists in the league this season, beat off competition from team-mate Heung-Min Son, West Ham duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

1:49 Kane opens up about the sacking of Jose Mourinho

"[Heung-Min] Son has been incredible," Kane added. "We have a really good connection, a really good understanding. We get on really well on and off the pitch. We're good friends and I'm happy to see him playing well too.

"I'm from London, so growing up and having that local feeling, there is nothing better than playing for your local team, the ones you have been brought up around.

"London will always have a special place in my heart. It's where I'm from and where a lot of my family are from. It's a special award to win for sure.

"There are so many great players based in London. To win this award is a great achievement."