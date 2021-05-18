Harry Kane: Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason in dark over striker's future

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason says he unaware if Harry Kane has handed in a transfer request and there is no sadness at the prospect his former team-mate could have just two games left at the club.

England captain Kane has reaffirmed his desire to leave Spurs this summer, Sky Sports News revealed on Monday.

Kane has three years left on the six-year contract he signed with Spurs ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Asked whether Kane has asked to leave the club, Mason said: "Not that I am aware. The conversations I have had with Harry have been about the game the other day and also preparing for the game tomorrow. I don't know."

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all contacted Kane's representatives to express a desire to sign the 27-year-old striker.

Image: Kane is Spurs's second all-time top goalscorer

Tottenham, who host Aston Villa on Wednesday, are set to miss out on Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season, while Europa League football is also not assured ahead of the final two games of the campaign.

"There is no sadness for me," Mason added in response to a question about whether there was disappointment Kane was nearing the end of his association with Spurs.

2:48 Harry Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer and hopes to have his future resolved before Euro 2020, Paul Gilmour reports.

"I am happy because we have got our fans back in our stadium. I am looking forward to it. I am really excited. I know the players are as well.

"The fans will make a big difference and our focus here; for me, the players, everyone involved is can we get three points tomorrow."

Kane has still not won a trophy in his club career and has made no secret in recent interviews that he wants to compete for Europe's top team trophies.

0:42 Speaking in April, Harry Kane told Sky Sports that he wants to compete for top team and individual honours.

Mason insists Kane is "100 per cent committed" to Spurs' final two league games of the season and that speculation over the Spurs captain's future is inevitable.

Asked what the Spurs fans' reaction to the reports might be on Wednesday, Mason added: "They will l love seeing him play.

"He loves the club, he has been at the club from a very young age and come through the system. I am sure the fans are excited to be there tomorrow and to see Harry play."

Kane's preference is to remain in the Premier League, and he wants to have his future resolved before playing for England at this summer's European Championships.

Tottenham, who have always insisted Kane is not for sale, said in a statement to Sky Sports on Monday: "We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That's all everyone should be focussing on."