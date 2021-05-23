Harry Kane: Tottenham striker wins Premier League Golden Boot award for third time

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot in what may be his final season with the club.
The England international scored the opening goal in Spurs' 4-2 win over Leicester City on the final day.
That feat, combined with Mohamed Salah's failure to score in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, means Kane finishes with 23 goals, one ahead of the Liverpool forward.
Kane has now won the award in three seasons - 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 - becoming only the third player to do so after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3).
Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave the club this summer.
