Harry Kane: Nuno Espirito Santo says he has no doubts over striker's commitment to Tottenham

New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he has "no doubts" over Harry Kane's commitment to the club.

Kane reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham this summer ahead of Euro 2020 with a host of clubs interested in the 27-year-old, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for the striker in June but the offer was rejected.

Speaking at his first press conference as Spurs head coach, when asked if he expects to have Kane at the club for the beginning of the season, Nuno responded: "I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest.

"When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.

"Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group."

0:37 Former Tottenham goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt believes Harry Kane may attempt to 'force his way out' of the club this summer.

Kane has three years remaining on his Spurs contract but despite his status as one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers, topping the scoring charts with 23 goals in the top flight last term, he has yet to win a major trophy in his career.

Tottenham ended the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a seventh-placed finish and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

0:47 Nuno Espirito Santo says he and his backroom staff at Tottenham are working on a daily basis to bring potential targets to the club during this summer's transfer window.

Before appointing Nuno, the Spurs hierarchy also held talks with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui during the summer.

But the new Spurs boss does not feel he has win over the club's fans.

He continued: "I am here, this is where I want to be, I am so happy. What we want is to make our fans proud and make our teams love their players, let's make our fans proud, to create a good atmosphere.

"I'm totally positive that the fans are going to love it."

Nuno admitted he has not yet been in contact with Kane or any of his players who were involved in the Euros or Copa America this summer but has begun work with the rest of squad at Hotspur Way.

He also said conversations are ongoing with new director of football Fabio Paratici and technical performance director Steve Hitchen with regards to transfers in and out of the club.

"It has been great since we arrived. It's hard work, it's all about pre-season and trying to commit everyone to work hard. The attitude commitment of the boys has been great, and I am delighted to be here.

"We've been talking. Me, Fabio [Paratici] and Steve [Hitchen]. We're aware there's a lot of work to be done. It's hard work to improve the quality we have. We need to find the right players.

"On a daily basis we talk. Fabio and Steve, they do their job in the market. I do mine on the training ground. To improve our squad is not easy."