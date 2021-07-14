Tottenham transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Tottenham been linked with?
Danny Ings - Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer (Daily Telegraph, July 14).
Renato Sanches - Spurs are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of the Lille midfielder (Le10Sport, July 11)
The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit
Harry Kane - Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. (Sky Sports, May 27,)
Confirmed Tottenham signings
-
Trending
- British GP new format explained: F1 Sprint Q&A
- Maguire's father suffered suspected broken ribs at Wembley
- Papers: Rashford to miss start of season
- 'Fury will be hurt more than Wilder by fight delay'
- Chelsea face 'mission impossible' over Haaland transfer
- England trio in Team of Tournament - and best of Euro 2020
- Chelsea transfer news: Haaland, Griezmann focus
- Euro 2020 stars who could seal PL moves
- Sancho has Man Utd medical ahead of £73m transfer
- King shows SSN why Spurs are greenest club in PL
Confirmed Tottenham departures
Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired
Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer
Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired
Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed