Tottenham transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Transfer news, rumours and gossip; summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31

By Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 14 July 2021 09:42, UK

Southampton&#39;s Danny Ings celebrates after scoring against Burnley
Image: Southampton's Danny Ings

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Danny Ings - Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer (Daily Telegraph, July 14).

Renato Sanches - Spurs are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of the Lille midfielder (Le10Sport, July 11)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Harry Kane - Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. (Sky Sports, May 27,)

Confirmed Tottenham signings

-

Confirmed Tottenham departures

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer

Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired

Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed

