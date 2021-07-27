The view from Spain: Bryan Gil and Raphael Varane bring excitement, but Lionel Messi future still uncertain

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson runs the rule over new Tottenham signing Bryan Gil, Man Utd-bound defender Raphael Varane, and Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Gibson insists Gil's arrival in exchange for Erik Lamela is a deal that suits both Spurs and Sevilla, and that Spurs fans should be massively excited by the arrival of the 20-year-old.

Gibson also insists Varane is one of the best central defenders in Europe as he nears a move to Old Trafford, but fears for Real Madrid's central defence having also lost Sergio Ramos this summer.

And what is going on at Barcelona? Gibson says they face a race against time to lower their wage bill ahead of the new season, and to tie down Lionel Messi to a new contract.

'Gil made a fantastic impression'

0:31 Terry Gibson thinks Bryan Gil has the talent to enrich the Premier League

Gil, capped three times by Spain, has signed a five-year contract at Spurs.

"I am excited, that's for sure. Gil was one of the most talked about players in La Liga last season and I have to say one of my favourite players.

"He was playing in a team that was struggling in Eibar, who finished bottom of the league, but this young player on loan from Sevilla was making such a fantastic impression.

"He is a player people will enjoy watching, he's an old-fashioned winger. Great at dribbling, great first touch, good passer of the ball.

"I am absolutely delighted Spurs have managed to sign him.

'Lamela to Sevilla suits everyone'

Image: Erik Lamela has signed a three-year deal at Sevilla

Lamela goes in the other direction on a three-year deal, and Gibson said: "I think he's suited to La Liga. I think Tottenham supporters appreciated what he did for them while he was at the club.

"One of the reasons Sevilla have allowed Bryan Gil to leave is they have an abundance of really good wide attacking players, so it is difficult to see where Lamela is going to fit in straight away, hence the reason I think Sevilla were quite content to allow Gil to leave.

"It is good money for the club and it means they can keep one or two of their more established players that they do generally have to sell.

"[France international defender] Jules Kounde is a player a lot of clubs around Europe want to sign - but I think Sevilla are going to do their utmost to try and keep him.

"I think it's one of those deals that suits everyone - Lamela is going to a fantastic club, a fantastic city, who play a really good style, and Tottenham have got a young player in Bryan Gil, Sevilla have some money so it's going to be exciting for both players."

'Varane one of the best in Europe'

0:29 Gibson gives his verdict on Manchester United's pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

The price for France international Varane is believed to be £41m including add-ons and the deal is set to go through, subject to a medical.

Gibson said: "If Man Utd do get Varane across the line, they are buying one of the best central defenders in Europe. He has been fantastic at Real since day one, he has all the attributes you need and he has been slightly overlooked because of Sergio Ramos.

"But in terms of quality, I do not think there are many better than Varane."

'Will Real Madrid's defence cope?'

"They have signed David Alaba on a free from Bayern Munich, Eder Militao finished the season quite strong last year, and Nacho is still at the club, but when you look at losing two wonderful footballers and personalities in Varane and Ramos, at the same time, it means the centre of Real's defence is going to look completely different.

"It will be fascinating to see how Real Madrid cope."

'Time running out, immense pressure on Barca'

Image: Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement on a five-year contract extension at Barcelona, but nothing has been made official

Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement on a five-year contract extension at Barcelona, with his salary to be reduced by 50 per cent under terms of the new deal, but is yet to officially sign.

Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are also on a list of at least nine players Barcelona would be willing to part with this summer to raise funds and lower the wage bill.

"We hope we can cross this off soon, but we're not entirely sure. As it stands, Barca still have some work to do to get it across the line. It's incredible that at this moment Messi is not attached to Barcelona, he hasn't put pen to paper yet.

"The intention is he will, but as we know Barcelona have to lower their wage bill quite considerably, as they've had to do over the previous two summers.

"This year they are working hard to get players off the wage bill, give away players in some cases, and work hard to get transfer fees for some players like Antoine Griezmann in particular, in order to register Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

"Time is running out, and Joan Laporta the president is under immense pressure to ge thtese deals done, primarly to keep Messi at Barcelona."