Harry Kane: Tottenham striker fails to show up for pre-season training again amid Man City transfer interest

Harry Kane has failed to show up at Tottenham's training ground for the second day in a row, but is expected to return this weekend.

The 28-year-old was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday as speculation around his future gathers pace.

But Kane did not report for pre-season training and was also absent on Tuesday morning.

It is understood Tottenham are "disappointed" with Kane's actions and are set to fine him, but are aware the England captain is planning to return this weekend.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara says any agreement between Kane and the club for him to leave this summer should have been made formal in writing

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

At the end of June, Manchester City made a £100m bid for last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham are keen to keep him despite the striker believing he has a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega says Kane is going about things the wrong way as he tries to secure a move - and doesn't think his actions will be looked upon kindly by his team-mates

Levy, who has appointed Juventus' former football officer Fabio Paratici as the club's new managing director of football, said in June he sympathises with Kane's frustrations about the lack of silverware at Spurs, but hinted a deal could be difficult to do.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, meanwhile, said after last season's Champions League final the club will be "competitive and aggressive" this summer, and are aiming to strengthen by bringing "quality to the squad in a couple of key positions".

'This week key to Kane's Spurs future'

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says 'this week will be key' in Kane's Tottenham future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes this week will be key in determining Kane's future at Tottenham, with Manchester City ready to make their move.

He told Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk show on Monday: "I expect some complicated weeks ahead, because the situation is really, really tense.

"I think this week everything will be clear. Tottenham need to take a position, and Manchester City are ready if their position changes.

"This week will be key to understand what will happen."

Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

