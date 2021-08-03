Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree deal to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Cristian Romero.

Spurs increased their offer to £42.7m (€50m) plus bonuses, making a total package worth £47m (€55m) for the Argentina centre-back.

Romero, 23, will fly to London in the next 24 hours to complete his move, before agreeing personal terms on a five-year deal.

The proposed transfer will make him the second most expensive signing in Tottenham's history after Tanguy Ndombele, who joined for £54m in July 2019.

Romero made 42 appearances in all competitions last season as Atalanta finished third in Serie A and were runners-up in the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta have secured Juventus center-back Merih Demiral as Romero's replacement.

Tottenham have already signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on an initial season-long loan deal from Atalanta, with the option to make it a permanent deal.

