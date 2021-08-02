Tottenham to face Pacos de Ferreira or Larne in Europa Conference League play-offs

Tottenham will play Pacos de Ferreira or Larne in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side enter the competition at the final stage of qualification before the group stage.

Pacos de Ferreira finished fifth in Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, while Larne were fourth in the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership.

The matches will take place on August 19 and 26.

If Tottenham advance to the group stage, the draw takes place on August 27, with the competition kicking off on September 16.

Image: Harry Kane did not show up for Spurs training on Monday

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham's pre-season training on Monday amid speculation around his future at the club.

The 28-year-old was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

At the end of June, Manchester City made a £100m bid for the England captain.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham are keen to keep him despite the striker believing he has a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy.