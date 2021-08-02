Cristian Romero: Tottenham remain in talks for Atalanta and Argentina defender

Tottenham remain in talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) for the Argentina international but no fee has been agreed with the Italian club.

Personal terms with the 23-year-old are not expected to be a problem if the two clubs can agree a fee, with Tottenham prepared to give Romero a five-year deal plus an option of a further year.

Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has intensified discussions over Romero, who also attracted interested from Manchester United earlier this summer, after already sealing a loan deal for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The 26-year-old Italian was Spurs' first signing of the summer under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and is expected to challenge Hugo Lloris for the number one spot.

Image: Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m for Romero

Spurs also have an option to buy Gollini on a permanent deal for £13m if he plays a certain number of games in the upcoming season, according to Sky in Italy.

Tottenham have also signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish side in a swap-plus-cash deal.

Spurs will also pay Sevilla £21.6m for Gil, according to Sky in Italy.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Tottenham, while Lamela has joined Sevilla on a three-year deal.

