Emerson Royal: Tottenham make bid for Barcelona right-back

Tottenham have made a bid worth £25.73m (€30m) for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal.

If Barcelona opt to accept the bid, personal terms for the player are not expected to be a problem.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to bolster his defensive options, having played Japhet Tanganga at right-back in the opening Premier League games with Serge Aurier now out of favour at the club.

Brazilian Emerson joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Mineiro and has been on loan at Real Betis for the past three seasons.

The 22-year-old was a regular under Manuel Pellegrini and helped Betis reach the Europa League last season.

