Antonio Conte says Tottenham are considering appealing UEFA's decision over Europa Conference League exit

Antonio Conte says Tottenham are considering appealing UEFA's "unfair" decision to award Rennes a 3-0 win in their postponed Europa Conference League game.

Spurs' final group game against Rennes on December 9 was called off following a coronavirus outbreak at the London club.

UEFA later said the game could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body, with the outcome that Spurs forfeited the match and therefore elimination from the third-tier European competition.

Conte called the decision "incredible" and says the club could take the matter to the Court for Arbitration of Sport.

"It is not definitive, but there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision," he said.

"We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court. I can't accept this. We are very, very disappointed with UEFA for this decision.

"It's unfair for sure. We deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. I'm very disappointed for UEFA's decision.

"I don't want to understand but I hope in the future, in the next step, something can change because we deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. It's not our fault."

On the eve of the Rennes game earlier this month, Conte revealed eight players of Tottenham's first-team squad and five staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 which led to the first-team training centre being shut.

Sanchez: UEFA forfeit decision unfair

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez says it's 'unfair' that UEFA ruled the club forfeited their final Europa Conference League match against Rennes following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club

On Monday, Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez expressed his own frustration at UEFA's decision to rule the club forfeited their home match against Rennes.

"Having a right to play, it is not fair for us [that UEFA] just say you are out of the competition," he told Sky Sports News.

"More [so] knowing that you didn't play the game because of the Covid cases.

"We prepared the game, we were focused, we were doing everything to play Rennes. It was the night before that we got the news that the game was not going to be played.

"I think it is a bit unfair for us as a club, for our fans because it was a competition that we were struggling playing away from home but we still had a chance to stay in the competition so it is completely unfair."

