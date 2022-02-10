Spurs held a review of the use of the Y-word, holding focus groups with some of the club's fanbase which concluded in the summer of 2020; "We recognise how these members of our fanbase feel and we also believe it is time to move on from associating this term with our club"

Tottenham on fans' use of Y-word: 'It's time to move on'

Tottenham have released a statement on their fans' use of the Y-word, saying that "it is time to move on" from associating the term with the club.

Spurs held a review of the use of the Y-word, holding focus groups with some of the club's fanbase which concluded in the summer of 2020.

In highlighting some of the key findings, Spurs revealed:

Members of their fanbase feel uncomfortable with the Y-word's continued use at matches.

Supporters who were prepared to defend their position on why they use the term expressed an openness to its use being reduced if it caused offence to fellow fans.

Supporters, especially those of a younger generation, are often unaware of the term's meaning and its historical context when chanting it.

That now, more than ever, is the time to re-assess and re-consider its ongoing use.

Spurs said in the statement: "We recognise how these members of our fanbase feel and we also believe it is time to move on from associating this term with our club.

"Tottenham continue to refrain from engaging with any social media handle or bio that contains the Y-word and they do not permit it being printed on shirts in any official retail outlets or used in any official club context.

"The adoption of the Y-word by our supporters from the late 1970s was a positive response to the lack of action taken by others around this issue. An increasing number of our fans now wish to see positive change again with the reduction of its use, something we welcome and shall look to support.

"We acknowledge that any reassessment of the use of this term needs to be a collaborative effort between the club and its fans. We shall be working to further outline the historical context of the term, to explain the offence it can cause and to embrace the times in which we now live to show why it can be considered inappropriate, regardless of context.

"Our supporters' use of the Y-word should never be cited as an excuse for the real evil that is antisemitism. The adoption of the term was a direct consequence of the lack of action taken in the past on this matter."

Usage of the Y-word to describe Jewish people can be considered offensive, but Spurs fans have historically adopted the word in terrace chants.

Some Tottenham supporters argue they have "reclaimed" the use of the word from rival fans, who they feel commonly used the term to insult supporters of the north London club, which has traditionally had a Jewish following.

Comedian and writer David Baddiel, who made a 2010 film with his brother Ivor called 'The Y-word' for the Kick It Out campaign, has dismissed the link between the two communities as "mainly mythical" and said Spurs fans "have no right of reclamation".

Baddiel told Sky News in February 2020: "The vast majority of fans of the club, including those who self-designate as Y-words, are not Jewish and therefore have no right of 'reclamation'.

"What it will weirdly give succour to is the sense that Tottenham fans, rather than Jews, 'own' this race-hate word for Jews, a word that blackshirts painted on shops in the East End of London."

Writer and filmmaker Ivor also rejected the idea that Spurs fans had any right to 'reclaim' the word and believes use of the term has simply led to others using it for derogatory purposes.

"The vast majority of Spurs fans are not Jewish so they are reclaiming a word which is not technically theirs to reclaim," he told Sky Sports News in February 2020. "The point of reclaiming a word, and with Black people and the n-word, the point of doing it is to take the power away from the word and make people realise how terrible it is and stop them saying it which has by and large worked in the black community.

"If that is Tottenham fans' aim it clearly hasn't worked because it hasn't made other fans stop saying it. In fact, what it has done is make other fans say it even louder back at them and do other horrendous chants as well. I'm not saying that's Tottenham fans' fault but that is clearly what has happened so their reasons for reclaiming the word have not worked."

In recent years, efforts have been made to try to convince Tottenham fans to cease using the term, amid claims it is continuing to fuel antisemitism within football.

In 2013, the Football Association even warned fans that using the word could result in criminal charges.

Jewish groups have branded the word "antisemitic", whatever the context it is used in.

A record number of antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2021, ranging from abuse to GBH and threats to kill.

The Community Service Trust (CST), a charity that collects data on anti-Jewish abuse, recorded 2,255 incidents in 2021, up by 34% from 1,684 in 2020.

The figures include 176 violent incidents, three of which involved grievous bodily harm (GBH) or a threat to life.

Mark Gardner, CST chief executive, said: "These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain."

The charity said antisemitic incidents rose by a third (33%) in Greater London, while Greater Manchester saw an 86% increase.

Nationally, across the whole year, there were 502 incidents that used far-right or Nazi themes, including 90 where the Holocaust was celebrated.

The number of hate incidents involving schools hit 182, the most reported in any year and up from 54 in 2020, with 99 involving pupils or staff at non-faith schools, up from 14 in 2020.