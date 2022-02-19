Harry Kane: Jamie Carragher says striker's performance was 'pure class' in stunning Spurs win at Manchester City

Jamie Carragher believes Harry Kane produced one of the best performances of the season in Tottenham's stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City.

Kane scored twice at the Etihad, including a dramatic 95th-minute winner that ended the Premier League leaders' 15-game unbeaten streak.

The England captain wanted to join the champions in the summer, but City never came up with an offer that even got close to Spurs' valuation.

Kane's performance at the Etihad justified Tottenham's firm stance and showed why City boss Pep Guardiola had desperately pursued the striker last summer, as he inspired Spurs to a victory that reignites their Champions League hopes.

Carragher said of Kane's display: "That was one of the best performances I've seen this season, it really was. It was a privilege to watch.

"What made it so special was that Kane didn't get a lot of the ball, but when it came into him, everything he did was pure class.

"Kane is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League, he's not far behind [Kevin] De Bruyne."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was also full of praise for Kane.

"Harry Kane was fantastic," he said. "He's put himself in the shop window again. Not just his goals but his general play.

"He was a real problem. He gets over the ball, he's got the technique and the vision to see things, and he can deliver on what he sees.

"Some of his passing today was an absolute delight, as good as it gets."

Pep: Time to forget about Kane | Conte: Kane is world-class

City boss Guardiola revealed on Friday the club had approached Tottenham four times over signing Kane last summer.

Following Kane's match-winning display on Saturday night, Guardiola was asked about his admiration for the 28-year-old: "It never was an option and everyone knows this so forget [it]. It's in the past.

"It's not necessary for him to show today the goals he scored and his quality with the ball. Everyone knows it."

Kane has scored six goals in his last eight games in all competitions and is beginning to rediscover his best form under head coach Antonio Conte.

The Italian said of Kane after the win at City: "We are talking about a world-class striker. He's working very well and he's also improving his physical aspects.

"I'm working with him to become a point of reference for us. In the past, he's liked to go outside the box and he's also very good at this."

Kane: Crazy win has got our season back on track

Kane's goals moved Tottenham four points off the top four, with Spurs effectively having three games in hand over fourth-placed Manchester United, who face Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Kane said: "It was a crazy game. We worked so hard for so long. We were 2-1 ahead for such a long time in the second half.

"Then to see the penalty awarded was so heart-breaking, but credit to the boys for creating another chance at the end.

"For me it was [about ending] three losses in a row and we had to find a way of getting our season back on track. To get the result we did was really, really special.

"The boys worked their socks off today. To get the goals was obviously nice. We were great from Hugo [Lloris] all the way through.

"We have high standards of ourselves and we've got ourselves in a position where we can really fight for the top four.

"Football's about bouncing back. We can't get too high or too low. The performance today shows we're fighting to the end. Hopefully we can use it as momentum going forward.

"We probably have to learn how to be more consistent in a long season to be in the top four.

"We've got Burnley in midweek - they're fighting for their lives so we know it'll be a tough one."

Kane's opening goal was assisted by Heung-Min Son, the 36th time they have combined for a Premier League goal. It is the joint-most of any pairing in the competition's history, moving them level with ex-Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

Asked about his relationship with Son, Kane said: "We had a lot of preparation obviously.

"We connect really well and have a great understanding off the pitch. I can't wait to watch it back in the video room tomorrow."