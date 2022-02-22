Harry Kane: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says striker is fit to face Burnley after suffering knock in win at Man City

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is fit to face Burnley after the Tottenham striker suffered a knock on the back in Saturday's 3-2 win at champions Manchester City.

The England captain produced a stunning two-goal performance at the Etihad to inspire Spurs to a crucial win at the Premier League leaders.

But despite picking up a late knock in the victory, Kane will start for Spurs at Turf Moor on Wednesday with Conte even joking the 28-year-old would play even if he had one leg.

The Spurs head coach said: "Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play. He is good.

"Harry knows very well the importance he has on the squad for his personality, for his experience. But he is good.

"I am joking, I don't force a player if he is injured to play. I only say to tell you the importance of the player.

"He is good, he is ready."

Kane, who tried to leave his boyhood club in the summer amid frustration at a lack of progress, has taken to working under Conte and has begun to regain the form that has made him one of the most prolific frontmen in the Premier League.

Asked about how crucial Kane is, Conte recalled a quote from an old friend in Italy.

He quipped: "There is a sporting director in Italy, my friend, whose name is Pantaleo Corvino. He says, 'You can make mistake about your wife but not about the striker'.

"You understand? For me that is the best quote that I understand in football, no? You can make a mistake about your wife but not mistakes about your striker."

Conte revealed Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga were still out, while Sergio Reguilon was a doubt following a recent bout of coronavirus.

"Skipp and Tanganga are recovering. They're still not ready for the game against Burnley," he added.

"Sergio (Reguilon), in the training session yesterday he wasn't present and we'll see today. We hope they can all recover soon."

Jamie Carragher believes Kane produced one of the best performances of the season in Tottenham's stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City.

Kane scored twice at the Etihad, including a dramatic 95th-minute winner that ended the Premier League leaders' 15-game unbeaten streak.

The England captain wanted to join the champions in the summer, but City never came up with an offer that even got close to Spurs' valuation.

Kane's performance at the Etihad justified Tottenham's firm stance and showed why City boss Pep Guardiola had desperately pursued the striker last summer, as he inspired Spurs to a victory that reignites their Champions League hopes.

Carragher said of Kane's display: "That was one of the best performances I've seen this season, it really was. It was a privilege to watch.

"What made it so special was that Kane didn't get a lot of the ball, but when it came into him, everything he did was pure class.

"Kane is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League, he's not far behind [Kevin] De Bruyne."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was also full of praise for Kane.

"Harry Kane was fantastic," he said. "He's put himself in the shop window again. Not just his goals but his general play.

"He was a real problem. He gets over the ball, he's got the technique and the vision to see things, and he can deliver on what he sees.

"Some of his passing today was an absolute delight, as good as it gets."

