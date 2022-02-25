Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'much more committed' to Spurs after talking to chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte insists he is "much more committed" to the club after talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, following the Italian's outburst at Burnley.
Conte cast doubt over his Tottenham future when he suggested he was not "good enough" to fix their problems following the midweek defeat to Burnley - the fourth loss in five games - and the club would have to make an assessment on his position.
But ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds, the 52-year-old has allayed fears he could leave the club following "great" support from Levy.
- Tottenham fixtures | Results | Premier League table
- Get Sky Sports | Sign up for PL goal alerts
- Live football on Sky Sports
He said: "I spoke with Daniel. I don't like that someone tries to create a problem between me and the club because this is not the truth. Believe me, this is not the truth.
"Our chairman Daniel Levy knows very well that I am here to help the club in every moment and I will help the club until the end. This is the reality and he knows this.
Trending
- F1 Testing: Hamilton takes on wet track after Alpine pull out LIVE!
- Conte: I'm committed to Spurs after speaking to Levy
- Transfer Centre: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- CL final moved to Paris from St Petersburg | Man Utd drop Aeroflot
- EL & ECL draws: Sevilla vs West Ham | Rangers vs Red Star | Leicester vs Rennes
- Haas to review Uralkali deal | Mazepin future 'needs to be resolved'
- Guardiola: Zinchenko is worried but ready to play
- Catterall grabs Taylor's throat in nasty face-off
- Firmino out of Carabao Cup final | 'Challenge' for Jota to be fit
- F1 cancels Russian GP following Ukraine invasion
"He knows that we are working very hard and he has great consideration about my job, about the job of my staff. We speak.
"I want to help the club in every aspect with my vision and my idea, and my ideas about football for improvement. I repeat, there is no problem.
"He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I'm much more committed for this club because I know the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high.
"The club is very happy with my work and what I am doing with my staff. I am sure the club appreciates what we are doing.
"The problem is, I am a perfectionist. When I lose I don't stay so happy, this has helped me have success in my career."
Conte also acknowledged that he is very emotional after games and apologised for his extraordinary post-match interview at Turf Moor.
"For sure when I lose a game I am not the person to go and have a dinner," he said. "I think that I am not the right person, when I lose a game my mood is very bad and I prefer to stay alone and live the defeat, to stay alone and metabolise the defeat.
"I need one day to recover at least. This is me. It is me. I don't like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life it is to lose games.
"My mentality is to prepare myself, to prepare the players and to avoid this type of situation. There are many coaches that don't suffer. I wanted to be a little soft but at the same time to be this way makes me a person that in (my) career I won as a player and then as a coach.
"For sure when I lose, if you expect that I am happy or to come to a press conference and laugh, I am not this person. I am sorry if I show my disappointment because maybe it would be good to keep this inside and not show my emotion.
"I am an honest person, it is difficult for me to lie or hide the truth."
Spurs are in the process of rebuilding their squad in order to get back to the heights they were hitting under Mauricio Pochettino.
Conte is used to delivering success at clubs and admits he has mixed feelings about the task he has at Spurs, saying on one hand he is enjoying a long-term project but on the other hand he would enjoy having a ready-made squad.
"Here is a great experience because you have to build from the foundations, and on one hand it could be very good and also to make me not happy but to be totally involved in this to build a new structure, a strong structure," he said.
"On another hand, for sure there is the will also to have a situation already made, already ready to fight to win but it's OK.
"I repeat I like to work, I'm enjoying my time in Tottenham and I'm showing to enjoy this time in Tottenham especially when I show the disappointment after a defeat, because it means I felt this commitment for this club."
Spurs will be without midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) and Oliver Skipp (groin) for the trip to Leeds.
Follow Tottenham Hotspur with Sky Sports
Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.
Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.
Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.
Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.