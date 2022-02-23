Antonio Conte on Tottenham's 'unacceptable' run: 'Club will have to assess me'

Antonio Conte says Tottenham will have to make "an assessment" on his position at the club after a run of four defeats in five Premier League games.

Conte's side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley on Wednesday in the Premier League, meaning they remain seven points off the top four.

"It was a difficult night. It's not only tonight, in the last five games we lost four games. It means there will be [an] assessment about the club, about me, because I think for me it is very frustrating to lose four out of five.

Image: Premier League top half 23/2

"For sure the situation speaks clear. I am really sorry for the fans, I am really sorry because I think they don't deserve this. But when you lose four out of five it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution.

"In this situation the players are always the same in this club, the club change coaches, but the players are the same, but the result doesn't change.

"I repeat, I am too honest to accept this type of situation, and for sure we will make an assessment with the club, because I repeat, it is not right, it is not right, it is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can't accept this. It's not good for nobody."

Burnley travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday - kick-off 3pm - while Tottenham visit Leeds; kick-off 12.30pm.