Fabio Paratici: Tottenham 'urgently seeking further clarification' from FIFA over ban

Tottenham are urgently seeking clarification from FIFA over the decision to hand managing director of football Fabio Paratici a worldwide ban from football.

Paratici, who was initially handed a 30-month ban from Italian football in January relating to alleged financial mismanagement at Juventus, had that extended to worldwide activities by FIFA on Wednesday.

Spurs have said they were given "no advance notice" from world football's governing body.

"We are urgently seeking further clarification from FIFA as to the details of the extension and its variance from the FIGC [the Italian FA] sanction," the club statement read.

"We should like to make clear that when Fabio conducted the interview on club channels yesterday neither he nor the club had any indication of this decision being made by FIFA, based on the fact the FIGC sanction was taken on 20 January 2023 and remains subject to an appeal on 19 April 2023."

Paratici has 10 days to appeal his worldwide ban to FIFA's appeals committee.

Sky Sports News has contacted Tottenham and the Football Association for further guidance on what this means for Paratici and his role at Spurs.

Sky Sports News understands Paratici cannot conduct any transfer market activity directly - he cannot talk to agents nor negotiate deals, which is a fundamental part of his job as managing director of football - but he can work internally at Spurs, including attending meetings.

However, Sky Sports News are awaiting for official clarification of this - such as whether he can be involved in Tottenham's search for a new permanent manager following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Paratici, Juventus and the other officials involved have appealed the sanctions - with the result of the appeal expected later in April. The ban is in effect even while this appeal to CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) is going on.

Paratici and 11 other former Juventus officials may also face a separate criminal case - with a preliminary hearing, which was due to take place on Tuesday, postponed until May 10.

Juventus, and the 12 officials - including Paratici - deny any wrongdoing.

April 3: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 8: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 23: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 27: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

April 30: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick off 4.30pm