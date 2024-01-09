Radu Dragusin: Bayern Munich try to hijack Tottenham's move for Genoa defender with late bid

Bayern Munich have made a late bid for Radu Dragusin in an attempt to beat Tottenham to the signing of Genoa defender, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs had reached an agreement with Genoa on a deal worth £25.9m (€30m), including £5.6m (€6m) in add-ons, for the Romania international.

The deal also includes the loan of Spurs defender Djed Spence to the Italian club.

But Bayern have since made an improved offer worth £26.7m (€31m), and Dragusin must now decide which club he wants to play for.

Bayern's late bid has opened up negotiations and decisive hours now lie ahead for the transfer.

Both clubs are making their maximum effort to sign the 21-year-old, with a centre-back signing a priority in the January transfer window for Spurs.

Bayern's move for Dragusin comes after Sky in Germany reported at the weekend that the German giants had agreed terms with Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

The 29-year-old is free to speak to foreign clubs with his contract expiring this summer but Spurs have not had an approach from Bayern yet to discuss a deal being done this month.

Spurs are aiming to make Dragusin their second signing of the January window after completing the loan signing of former Chelsea striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

According to Sky in Germany, Tottenham will cover Werner's salary for the rest of the season and the deal has an option to buy of around £15m.

Werner returns to the Premier League after a two-year spell at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, where he scored 23 times in 89 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

The German forward then returned to former club Leipzig at the start of last season and scored 16 goals for the Bundesliga side last term. However, he has been limited to just 14 appearances and two goals in the first half of this season.

