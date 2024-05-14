Ange Postecoglou hits out at Tottenham's 'fragile foundations' after defeat to Man City ends Champions League hopes

Ange Postecoglou questioned Spurs' "fragile foundations" after their defeat to Manchester City in an apparent reference to the furore around stopping Arsenal winning the title.

The Spurs boss watched his side's own Champions League hopes go up in smoke as they lost a fifth game out of six, which guaranteed Aston Villa fourth spot in the Premier League.

But there was still a jovial atmosphere around much of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Man City moved two points clear at the top of the table, which means they will be crowned champions ahead of Arsenal so long as they beat West Ham on Sunday.

There were claims on social media ahead of the game of swathes of season-ticket holders selling their tickets while those inside the packed-out stadium began singing anti-Arsenal chants once Erling Haaland had put the visitors ahead.

Postecoglou refused to be drawn on the exact source of his frustrations, but said they had emerged in the 48 hours leading up to Tuesday's game - during which he had issued a spiky response when questioned about the proportion of Spurs fans who wanted their side to lose to halt Arsenal's title hopes.

"I think the last 48 hours have revealed the foundations are fairly fragile," he said. "Outside the club, inside the club, everywhere.

"It has been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations. I'm not going to tell you more. You can make your own assessment of what happened.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League

"I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important and the endeavour to become a winning team, but that's okay. That's why I'm here. I just want to win, I want to be successful at this club. That's why I was brought in.

"Other people, what their priorities and interests are, I have zero interest in - I know what's important to build a winning team, and that's what I want to concentrate on.

"It is what it is, I can't dictate what people do. They're allowed to express themselves however they want. But when we've got late winners in games, it's because the crowd has often helped us.

"I already knew what I wanted to do, I just have to make some adjustments to how I do it."

Redknapp: Spurs' culture is wrong - it's not run to win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp feels there needs to be a change in mentality at the top of the club before Tottenham can reach the next level and challenge for the Premier League title

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp reacted to Postecoglou's comments on Sky Sports, and said it had been difficult to watch people surrounding his old club who wanted to see them lose out on a Champions League spot in order to help Manchester City win the league title.

"It's not been easy [seeing people] questioning if Spurs should try and win this game," he said. "There was a chance of Champions League football at this club but people were more interested in stopping Arsenal winning the title.

"That is a culture that's been created for a long while at this club. I was here, I never felt [there] was a winning mentality."

Redknapp also questioned Tottenham's spending habits in comparison to their north London rivals, who despite spending a similar amount over the last two seasons, have leapfrogged them into title contention - while Spurs have been left with back-to-back seasons outside the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal fans will always be haunted by Stefan Ortega's save from Heung-Min Son and suggests it is the moment Manchester City all but confirmed the Premier League title

"Two years ago I was here when Arsenal lost to Tottenham, Spurs bullied them that night," he added. "If you would have said to me that in two years Arsenal would be contending to win the title I would've said well I can't see that.

"What Arsenal have done is buy players that are ready to win titles, not maybe make the team a bit better. What do we need? We need Declan Rice, let's bring him in.

"Challenging to get players to take this club to the next level. That's the mentality of Arsenal that Tottenham haven't got. The stadium is incredible, but the team has to match that.

"They lost Harry Kane at the start of the year, but they should have said to Kane that they want to keep him, or made sure they brought someone in that is a ready-made replacement.

"I've always felt it, and it comes from the top here. I have to be careful because I've often said about Man Utd and the Glazers - but they've always backed the team with the players. Whether they've got it right or wrong they've spent hundreds of millions on the players.

"Here I don't think that's ever been the case. It's absolutely run as a business. The fans deserve better than that."

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.