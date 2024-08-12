Yves Bissouma: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder apologises after laughing gas video emerges online

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has apologised after footage emerged of the player appearing to inhale laughing gas.

The 27-year-old posted a video on social media last weekend that pictured him inhaling from a balloon.

The video emerged on Saturday, shortly after Bissouma had featured in Spurs' pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich. The Mali international played 45 minutes for Ange Postecoglou's side, as they lost 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I want to apologise for these videos," he said. "This was a severe lack of judgement.

"I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously."

"We are looking into the events," a Tottenham spokesperson added after the video surfaced. "This will be dealt with as an internal matter."

Spurs will kick off the 2024/25 Premier League season against Leicester City on August 19, live on Sky Sports.

The recreational use of laughing gas, which is also referred to as NOS or nitrous oxide, has been a criminal offence in the UK since 2023 and is listed as a Class C drug.

Kane backs Solanke to shine at Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has tipped Domininc Solanke to shine in north London following his £65m transfer from Bournemouth.

Solanke, 26, scored 19 times for the Cherries last season and will join Ange Postecoglou's side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

"It should be great. Dom is a great player," said Kane. "He plays with high intensity, high speed. For sure he'll get chances in this team with the way Ange plays.

"I think it's a really good signing. I saw him in the dressing room and I wished him all the best and of course I hope he has a great season."