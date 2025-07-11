Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur move in jeopardy as Nottingham Forest consider legal action

Nottingham Forest consider Morgan Gibbs-White’s proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur to be off for now, Sky Sports News has been told, while Forest consult their lawyers over potential legal action.

Sky Sports News understands Forest have ceased all communication with Spurs as things stand.

Forest believe Spurs made an illegal approach to the player and never granted permission for them to speak to him.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White's move from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham is in jeopardy

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that Tottenham had triggered a £60m release clause in his Forest contract.

Forest believe there has also been a breach in confidentiality around his release clause, because Tottenham's bid was pitched at exactly that level.

It is not yet clear if Forest are able to block the transfer entirely, however, it is now expected to be delayed as Forest prepare a complaint to the Premier League.

Forest have refused to comment on Sky Sports News' information. Spurs did not comment when contacted.

