EFL's One2Watch: Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack

1:49 Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Blackburn attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch… Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Blackburn attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch…

Will Bradley Dack fire Blackburn to back-to-back promotions?

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder spearheaded Blackburn's promotion from Sky Bet League One last season, scoring 18 goals in 42 appearances, as they returned to the Championship at the first attempt.

He has continued in the same goalscoring vein this campaign, netting eight goals and contributing two assists in 14 matches which has once again propelled Tony Mowbray's side into the promotion shake-up.

Blackburn currently sit ninth in the Championship, just two points behind the play-off positions, ahead of Saturday's trip to Preston.

Dack, who joined Blackburn from Gillingham for £750,000 in June 2017, had attracted interest from West Brom during the summer.

Blackburn rejected three bids from West Brom, with the highest offer totalling £15m, having secured Dack to a new three-year deal.

Hit the video above as Sky Sports News takes a closer look at the in-form Dack…