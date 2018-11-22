Bradley Dack not for sale in January, says Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray says Bradley Dack wants to play in the Premier League but will not be sold in January, even if big bids come in for the Blackburn player.

Dack is the Championship side's top scorer and has become the subject of speculation after a series of impressive performances but Mowbray wants to keep hold of his prized asset.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season to help Blackburn, who sit two points outside the play-offs, to a strong start to the season on their return to the Championship.

1:49 Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Blackburn attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch… Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Blackburn attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch…

Dack was the subject of three bids from West Brom, with the highest offer totalling £15m, but they were rejected after the midfielder signed a new three-year contract in the summer.

"He won't go anywhere, even if we get big bids, in this next window," Mowbray said at an annual fans' forum.

"We bought him for 750k, if we sell him for £25m I'd hope I get a good chunk of that to spend on two or three players.

"He wants to play in the Premier League and I'm sure he can. This window [in January] will come up quickly on us. My hope is that Bradley knocks on my door and says that he doesn't want to go."