Blackburn sign Tosin Adarabioyo on loan from Manchester City

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old central defender will return to the Sky Bet Championship after spending last season on loan with West Brom.

Adarabioyo has made eight senior appearances for Manchester City, including four Champions League outings, but has yet to play in a Premier League game.

Adarabioyo welcomed the move via his Twitter account, saying: "Looking forward to the new challenge ahead as I join Rovers for this coming season!"

The England youth international penned a contract extension with City in 2017, which will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2021.

Having finished 15th last season, Rovers will hope the experience Adarabioyo gained on a run to the play-offs with West Brom can help catapult them into promotion contention.

