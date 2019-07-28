Blackburn keen on Robin Bormuth as Tosin Adarabioyo loan from Man City stalls

Robin Bormuth made 10 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga last season

Blackburn are interested in signing German centre-back Robin Bormuth, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old plays for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, where he made 10 appearances last season.

Rovers have agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester City for youngster Tosin Adarabioyo.

But the move has stalled so the Lancashire club are now exploring other targets, with Bormuth high among them.

Tosin Adarabioyo spent last season on loan to West Brom

After Rovers beat Blackpool 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday, manager Tony Mowbray said of Adarabioyo: "I would have hoped that he'd have signed last Monday, or Wednesday, or Thursday.

"But things haven't worked out as we'd have liked - but let's keep working at it.

"It's not just the clubs you are dealing with. You're dealing with the players, their agent, sometimes their parents, you mix it all up and it's a difficult concoction."

