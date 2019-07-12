Sam Gallagher: Southampton striker having Blackburn medical

Sam Gallagher is undergoing a medical at Championship Blackburn

Sam Gallagher is having a medical with Blackburn ahead of a move from Southampton, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports revealed last week that Blackburn were expected to make a formal bid for the striker, but he is now undergoing a medical after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Tony Mowbray's side had been in talks with the Saints for two weeks - but despite interest from Wigan and Brentford the 23-year-old looks set to move to the North West.

Gallagher spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ewood Park, scoring 11 goals, and was loaned to Birmingham the following campaign, top-scoring for the Blues in the league with six goals.

Mowbray took Gallagher on loan to Ewood Park during the 2016-17 season

Southampton, who did not take him on their pre-season trip to Austria, want a deal of around £5m for the former England U20 striker, who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to trim the wage bill and make room for new signings, with high-earning goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy also up for sale.

