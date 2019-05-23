Aston Villa's history makers have must-win mentality, says Dean Smith

Dean Smith and Jack Grealish celebrate after beating West Brom in a penalty shootout

Dean Smith says Aston Villa's "history makers" have must-win experience on their side in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, live on Sky Sports.

After beating West Brom 4-3 on penalties in the second leg of their semi-final at The Hawthorns, Villa now take on Derby at Wembley for a place in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm on Monday.

Villa were mid-table in February before a club-record run of 10 consecutive victories propelled them into the play-offs, and Smith believes that will give his team an edge against Frank Lampard's side.

"What we've got that can help us is, for the last 15 or 16 games, we've been playing must-win games," said Smith. "Each game we've taken in isolation and we've been on an unbelievable run.

"The players are the first to have won 10 games on the bounce at this club and they'll always be history makers."

Smith says the club's results have helped build a connection with the fans that has been helped by the appointment of local hero Jack Grealish as captain.

"I think the fact that the last 10 home games we've had probably six or seven sell-outs, it just shows that we've caught the imagination of the supporters.

"They're enjoying what they're seeing, they're feeling entertained but they actually feel a connection with the players which is really important.

"It helps that Jack's come back, he's a local lad, we've made him captain - there's certainly a connection there.

"I'm from the area as well which helps, but I think the performance levels and how the players have been playing for their shirts is probably what's helped the connection."

"It was a little bit different last year, I was in North Carolina watching it on a laptop at 11 o'clock in the morning on a bar." Dean Smith on Villa's last Wembley final

Smith says his players have the ability to switch on in the important moments of the season, and that he's expecting the same on Monday.

"We're confident without being over-confident," said the 48-year-old. "There's been no change in their attitude or application in training.

"There's a tightness about the group and a lot of banter goes on within the group. But when they get down to work they work very hard. They're calm but looking forward to it."

Villa are in the Championship play-off final for the second season running, and Smith says things were very different for him watching the game as a fan last time out.

"It was a little bit different last year; I was in North Carolina watching it on a laptop at 11 o'clock in the morning on a bar!

"So probably the emotions weren't flowing through the laptop as much as they would normally be, but there was one of disappointment that Villa didn't go up because even though I was Brentford manager, they've always been my team."

