John Terry signs contract extension at Aston Villa until 2021

Terry celebrates Aston Villa's promotion to the Premier League

John Terry has signed a new contract to extend his stay as assistant head coach at Aston Villa to 2021.

The former England and Chelsea defender Terry became assistant boss at Villa Park following the appointment of manager Dean Smith in October.

Villa beat Derby in the Championship play-off final at Wembley to end their three-year top-flight absence.

More to follow...