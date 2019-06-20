Jed Steer signs new Aston Villa contract until 2023

Jed Steer helped Aston Villa reach Wembley with two penalties saves in the play off semi-final

Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at the club until 2023.

The 26-year-old returned from a loan spell at Charlton on New Year's Eve and played a key role in helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

He made 19 appearances for Villa after the turn of the year and started each one of the club-record 10 consecutive league wins which propelled the team into the play-offs

Steer was also a key man in their play-off semi-final victory against West Brom. In the home leg, he denied Jay Rodriguez with a fine save and then saved two spot kicks in the penalty shoot-out in the second leg to help Villa seal a spot at Wembley.

Steer has been at Aston Villa for six years after moving on a free from Norwich.