Birmingham City fined over attack on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish at St Andrew's

A fan is wrestled to the ground after punching Jack Grealish during the match between Birmingham City and Aston Villa at St Andrew's

Birmingham City have been fined £42,500 for an incident which saw a spectator run onto the pitch and attack Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in March.

Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for attacking Aston Villa midfielder Grealish during the Second City derby on March 10. He was also given a 10-year football banning order from all stadiums.

Mitchell entered the field of play and struck Grealish around the back of the head and neck while his back was turned during the 10th minute of the match.

He was then dragged off the pitch after being taken to the ground by a combination of Birmingham and Villa players, as well as stewards who followed him on to the pitch.

Birmingham have been warned about their future conduct by the Football Association.

The FA said in a statement: "The club submitted it used all due diligence but was found to have failed to ensure that its spectator[s], and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from improper and/or violent behaviour and/or refrained from encroaching onto the pitch area during the EFL Championship fixture against Aston Villa on 10 March 2019."

Mikael Kieftenbeld's tackle on Jack Grealish sparked a confrontation

Both Birmingham and Villa had already been fined £5,000 each for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the fifth minute of the game.

The confrontation between players followed a foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld on Grealish.

Grealish went on score the only goal of the game for Aston Villa in the 67th minute and celebrated by jumping in with the away side's fans at St Andrew's.