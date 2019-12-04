Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa: Dean Smith says Jack Grealish is at risk of injury from persistent fouls

Jack Grealish is challenged by Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has reiterated his demand for more protection for Jack Grealish and warned his captain is at risk of injury from opposition fouls.

Grealish - the most-fouled player in the Premier League - had another rough night at Stamford Bridge in Villa's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, where he was fouled seven times, more than twice as many times as any other player.

Smith, who had claimed Grealish was targeted by Manchester United on Saturday, said his key man was again unfairly treated at Chelsea - and the standard of refereeing in the Premier League is putting him in danger.

"You come to clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea and I don't expect to get too many decisions - and I think that's been the case in both games," said Smith.

"I think the refereeing in the Premier League so far has disappointed me because I expected a lot better.

"There's been a tag team at times, fouling Jack Grealish. I spoke about it the other day. There were five or six [against Chelsea]. There was a foul on the edge of the box that wasn't given - then they had one that was given. I'd like to see a lot better officiating.

"If he doesn't get protection then, yeah, you worry for him.

"You can't have tag teams having a free whack at him all the time. The officials will have to sort that out."

Grealish tangles with Reece James

However, Smith conceded his side had not been good enough on Wednesday night against Chelsea. Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount scored either side of Trezeguet's bundled effort to secure the win and Smith says Villa must be better to upset the top teams.

The most fouls won by PL players in 2019/20 season Player Fouls won Jack Grealish 60 Wilfried Zaha 47 James Maddison 39 John McGinn 36 Daniel James 33

"I thought the best team won on the night," said Smith. "I thought they started each half a lot better than we did. We grew into each half, but in the first 20 minutes of each half they put us under a lot of pressure.

"I'm disappointed with the manner of the goals, two crosses. We spoke about stopping crosses and we didn't do well enough at doing that. We didn't move the ball quick enough at times and gave it away too cheap.

"I feel we can be as good as teams like Chelsea but we have to be more consistent in our play to do that."