Jack Grealish has tough decision on Aston Villa future, says Conor Hourihane

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane anticipates a tricky summer for team-mate Jack Grealish, with the midfielder set to make a decision on his future.

The 24-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe, including, most recently, Everton, after a superb campaign as captain at Villa Park.

Hourihane believes Grealish will have a tough decision to make if he is to leave the West Midlands club, but his priority should be focusing on keeping them in the Premier League.

Hourihane told Sky Sports News: "Jack's obviously hugely talented, he's our talisman and he's had a fantastic season. He's been linked with so many clubs, lots of top teams around Europe.

"It's going to be a tough summer and a tough decision for Jack. Hopefully, first and foremost, he keeps us up - that is the most important thing for the football club.

"And then, whatever Jack decides to do, that's up to him. He deserves everything he gets.

"For me, he should be in the England squad as well because he has something that nobody else does, in my opinion."

Grealish has seven goals and six assists in the Premier League this season

Villa sat second from bottom in the Premier League when the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the season. However, victory in their game in hand on the teams around them would lift them out of the relegation zone.

Hourihane, who has played 18 times and scored three goals so far this campaign, believes they can learn from their mistakes and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

"We've got an inexperienced squad for this level," Hourihane said.

"But I think when we come back, we'll have taken the first part of the season and learned from it.

"And we'll make sure that heading into the last 10 games we'll use the experience we've got, which should help us get over the line, fingers crossed."