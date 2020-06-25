Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says four of bottom five Premier League clubs in a mini-league

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says four of the bottom five Premier League clubs are in a mini-league and are all looking to "drag other teams into it".

Bottom team Norwich are six points adrift of the next three teams and the most likely to make the drop into the Championship. Villa are second from bottom, but on the same points as West Ham and Bournemouth (27), with only goal difference separating the three.

Watford are next on 28 points, and Smith says those four teams will be trying to drag the clubs above them into the relegation fight.

"It looks that way at the moment, but you win one game and all of a sudden Brighton are in it again," Smith told reporters on Thursday. "Their four points out of their two games has certainly helped them but they've got a tough run of fixtures.

"That's what all clubs down there are looking to do, is try and drag other teams into it and you only do that by winning games and getting three points."

A late equaliser from Ahmed Elmohamady snatched a draw for Villa against Newcastle on Wednesday night, and while Smith was relieved to take a point, he says he hasn't come up with a figure of how many his team will need in order to avoid playing in the Championship next season.

"I haven't to be honest," he said. "I've just looked at the fixtures that we've got to play. You target some more than others and that's what we've been looking to do.

"You set a game plan for each game and just try and win the next one; that's all you can do and see where that takes you."