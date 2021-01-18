Aaron Cresswell to fire on target at 7/1; Matheus Pereira to play key role in positive West Brom result - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows remains in healthy profit for the season and has two bets to attack at 7/1 and 7/2 on Tuesday evening when West Ham meet West Brom.

How did we get on at the weekend?

No excuses. It was meh.

We've had a few losing weeks where the angle was correct but the bet itself didn't cop - that is going to happen at the prices I play at. Remember, I don't have to be right every time to be in profit - in the long-term, playing at inflated prices, which are generous, brings results.

But this weekend's recommendations were ghastly. Apologise to those that followed.

None more so than the Leeds vs Brighton game to have more than 35 shots at 6/1. There was a miserly 14 shots on goal, never has money evaporated so quickly without getting a run. Leeds, who have had more shots on goal than Manchester City this season, had just one, yes, one shot in the entire first half. That's the first time they've had less than two in a half of football since Marcelo Bielsa took charge. At the moment, it's probably wise to treat that drop off in isolation, but it's something to keep an eye on where Leeds are concerned.

Scott McTominay (on at 12/1 for the first booking in Liverpool vs Manchester United) made an early foul on Thiago but the game didn't ebb and flow in the vein to leave McTominay vulnerable for a card. His run is now 33 fouls without a card. And, Harry Maguire (to score a header at 20/1) didn't have a sniff as United rarely ventured forward to create set-piece situations.

So, three points lost on the weekend. Now is the time to gain some momentum. I've got three bets to attack, with four points staked out this midweek.

West Ham vs West Brom, Tuesday 6pm

1pt on Matheus Pereira to have a shot on target & West Brom to avoid defeat (7/2 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

So, it happened.

Sam Allardyce found a formula and has fitted players into a system that made West Brom look like a side capable of picking up points in the Premier League. Not only did they defend at Wolves in typical Allardyce fashion, especially in the second half, they carried a threat in forward areas with Callum Robinson offering an athletic outlet to play the counter-attacking style that Allardyce wants to be implemented.

It was the advanced position of Matheus Pereira that caught my eye though.

We have yet to see the best of the talented 24-year-old in this league yet but Allardyce has spotted his talent and given him a licence to play very high and central in support of Robinson. In fact, his average position data suggests he played as the furthest forward of any West Brom player in the FA Cup at Blackpool and in the win at Wolves. In those two matches, he managed nine shots at goal with six on target and scoring three. Yes, two of those were penalties at Wolves but he looks a confident player potentially returning to the form that saw him carry the Baggies to promotion last season.

With the counter-attack in mind and his status as the set-piece taker, he is capable of registering an effort on target at 5/6 vs West Ham.

I'm willing to double that up with the Baggies to claim at result at the London Stadium at 9/2.

The Hammers are unbeaten in five games now but remain a team to treat with caution, especially against deep defences. Burnley, uncharacteristically, gifted Michail Antonio the opening goal on Saturday which then allowed David Moyes' side to play more on the break and soak up pressure. The perfect scenario.

West Brom will offer much more on the break than Burnley did whilst also defending deep at the other end. I'm yet to truly be convinced that West Ham are a top-10 side in this league, therefore, the 4/7 for a home win looks short and I'm happy to get a confident Baggies onside in the double chance market, especially with Conor Gallagher likely to return in midfield.

1pt on Aaron Creswell to have a shot on target from outside the area (7/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Following on from Gallagher returning, that brings forward my next angle.

He and Jake Livermore in the West Brom midfield are prone to making fouls. Between them this season they are averaging at just over four fouls per game with Livermore ranked eighth in the list for most fouls per 90 minutes in the entire Premier League.

The Baggies are bound to sit and frustrate with West Ham likely to get into decent positions in the final third where Livermore and Gallagher will be patrolling. In the period since Allardyce was appointed, no team have faced more shots on goal from outside the box than West Brom (37), showcasing their desire to allow opposition players space outside their danger zone.

Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are tricky customers that will draw fouls within shooting range for a dead-ball specialist like Creswell to take aim from. He always pulls rank for the Hammers at shooting opportunities and has already found the target with three shots from outside the area this season. With the likely make-up of the game, the 7/1 on offer for a fourth looks overpriced to me.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Wednesday 6pm

2pts on Aston Villa to have 13 or more shots (11/2 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Dean Smith's boys are back in match action this week after more than a fortnight off due to the Covid outbreak and I'm expecting them to continue where they left off, playing brave, attack-minded football.

In every one of their 15 Premier League matches this season Villa have managed to have 10 or more shots, including racking up 15 away at league leaders Manchester United and 18 in their victory over Liverpool. With their possession with a purpose style, Villa like to play forward at most opportunities and carry a threat from set pieces. If you take the average, they are working at a rate of 15.9 shots per game this season.

Now, a trip to Manchester City doesn't exactly present many chances for sustained attacks - no side have faced fewer shots than City at their goal this season. However, Villa continue to be underestimated by the markets and their performance data puts them right in the mix for a top-six finish. In fact, looking at expected goals, both offensively and defensively, it ranks them down as the league's fourth-best team. They can give City problems.

Only two of the last 68 teams (Bournemouth 15 and Southampton 13) to visit the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League have managed 13 or more shots at City's goal but Villa don't play with the fear many teams are stricken by when facing Pep Guardiola's side.

I'm convinced they'll push the 13 shots line very close and at 11/2 it's worth jumping on with plenty of confidence.