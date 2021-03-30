Aston Villa condemn anti-Semitic abuse posted online after wishing supporters 'Happy Passover'

Aston Villa say the club "deplores religious intolerance of any form and is an inclusive organisation who welcomes people of all faiths"; club removed a number of abusive comments online after 'Happy Passover' post on Facebook received thousands of 'angry' replies

Aston Villa say 'the club deplores religious intolerance of any form and is an inclusive organisation who welcomes people of all faiths'

Aston Villa have condemned anti-Semitic abuse posted online after the club wished supporters 'Happy Passover' last weekend.

On Saturday evening, Villa posted the message: "Chag Pesach Sameach" and "Happy Passover" across social media channels, receiving a number of negative and abusive replies.

The club have removed a number of abusive replies on Twitter and added a response to the original Facebook post, which received over 27,000 dislikes or 'angry' emojis.

Villa said: "The club deplores religious intolerance of any form and is an inclusive organisation who welcomes people of all faiths."

Writer and comedian David Baddiel wrote on Twitter: "27.1k angry reactions, to what is basically Happy Easter for Jews. Ugh.

"By the way, I don't see this as anything to do with Villa. It's to do with anti-Semitism and the internet. It could be any other club, indeed any other outlet with a wide reach."

On Sunday, Villa posted a 'Happy Holi' message on Facebook which received over 400 'angry' emojis in reply.

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

