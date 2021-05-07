Neil Taylor: Istanbul Basaksehir chasing out-of-contract Aston Villa full-back

Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor.

The 32-year-old's contract at Villa Park expires this summer and he is free to speak to foreign clubs.

Villa have not ruled out offering him new terms but prefer to wait until the end of the season to make decisions on the futures of their players.

Taylor has made just one Premier League appearance this season and three more in the Carabao Cup, and Villa are said to be looking in the market for a new left-back this summer.

Several clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also monitoring Taylor's situation - and the Wales international is understood to be keen to explore his options abroad.

Basaksehir are expected to make him an offer following the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, which is May 12, while Trabzonspor are also keen.

Taylor is one of few players of Asian origin playing at the top level in England. His mother is from Bengal in India.

Sky Sports News reported in February that he has been part of the PFA's mentoring scheme aiming to increase Asian representation in the game.