Mal Benning to leave Mansfield Town to seek new challenge

Mansfield Town full-back Mal Benning will leave the club at the end of the season to seek a new challenge in his career.

The decision was reached "amicably and mutually by both parties", with plans for next season in mind, manager Nigel Clough said in a club statement.

The 27-year-old departs after almost six years, during which he amassed 251 appearances in all competitions - the 18th highest of any player in the Stags' history.

In a statement, the left-back thanked the club and said Mansfield would always hold a special place in his heart.

0:46 Benning opened up to Sky Sports News ahead of his 300th game in professional football

He wrote: "After six great years at Mansfield, I have decided that it is time in my career for a new challenge.

"I will be leaving the club at the end of the season with many unforgettable memories; from my debut season to our promotion push two years ago and the recent transition of the team.

"I am very thankful to the chairman, Carolyn, chief executive, the directors, management, staff, and most importantly the fans.

"I will always have fond memories of some of my special goals for the club, which will stay with me forever.

"One massive regret is to not have been able to help get the club promoted. I wish the club every success for next season and hope that the ambitions set can be fulfilled.

0:44 Benning describes the challenges he had to overcome to make it as a professional footballer.

"Lastly, I want to thank Mansfield Town Football Club for giving me the opportunity to establish a career in the professional game. Mansfield Town will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone associated with this great club all the very best for the future."

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough added: "Mal is to be commended for his long service to Mansfield Town.

"The decision for Mal to seek a new challenge was reached mutually and amicably by both parties, with a view to next season in mind.

"We wish Mal and his family all the very best and thank him for his service at One Call Stadium during the past six years."