Ashley Young finalising move to Aston Villa from Inter Milan on free transfer

Ashley Young is finalising personal terms with former club Aston Villa over a free transfer from Inter Milan.

The former England international is expected to take a medical in the next 24 hours, with a one-year contract plus the option of a further 12 months under discussion.

Young won Serie A last season with Inter and was offered a new one-year deal at the club but wanted to return to England to be closer to his family.

He also had offers from Burnley and Watford, where he began his career.

Young made 34 appearances in all competitions last season for Inter, who he joined from Manchester United in January 2020, and turns 36 next month.

During his four-and-a-half seasons at Villa from 2007-11, Young played close to 200 games before his switch to United, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.