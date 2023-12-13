UEFA bans Legia Warsaw from having any away fans at next five European games after violent Aston Villa clashes

UEFA has banned Legia Warsaw from having any away supporters at their next five European games after the violent clashes in the build-up to their Europa Conference League game at Aston Villa last month.

UEFA has also fined the Polish club £86,100 and ordered them to pay reparations to Aston Villa for the damage caused at Villa Park.

Police charged 46 men after Legia Warsaw fans clashed with police, with missiles and flares thrown at officers as supporters were held in a coach park near the ground before they were due to enter the stadium.

Image: Legia Warsaw fans clash with police

West Midlands Police said four officers were injured and, although the game started on time, no Legia fans were allowed in ahead of kick-off.

As well as the violent clashes, Villa stewards also removed several people believed to be away supporters from the home stands while footage on social media appeared to show objects being thrown into the stadium from outside.

Villa made an official complaint to UEFA regarding the behaviour of the Legia supporters after the 2-1 win.

Image: The Legia away section remained empty at kick-off ahead of the game last month

Villa also accused Legia officials of a "complete lack of cooperation" with themselves, the police and governing body UEFA.

Following a review of the incident, UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body took stern action against the Polish club for crowd disturbances, acts of damage, throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks.

As well as the financial sanction and ticket sales ban, Legia have also been ordered to contact Villa within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by supporters, which included broken high fences and a broken lighting pole.

Elsewhere, French club Lens have been handed a £25,800 fine and a suspended ban from selling tickets to their next away European game following disturbances in the Champions League match at Arsenal on November 29, which also saw supporters damage 50 seats.