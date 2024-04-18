Emi Martinez: Why Aston Villa goalkeeper was not sent off despite being booked twice against Lille

Aston Villa's penalty shoot-out hero Emi Martinez was not sent off at Lille in Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final despite being booked twice.

Villa won the game on penalties after Lille beat them 2-1 in the second leg to bring the aggregate score to 3-3 at the end of extra-time.

Martinez, who had initially been cautioned in the 39th minute, looked set to receive his marching orders during the shoot-out when referee Ivan Kruzliak brandished a second yellow card for his gamesmanship.

Image: Emi Martinez was the hero for Aston Villa

Image: Emi Martinez received a second yellow card on the night during the penalty shoot-out - but wasn't dismissed

However, the Villa goalkeeper was allowed to stay on the pitch, causing confusion around the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, before saving the decisive penalty.

What do the rules say?

The official was simply following the laws of the game, with IFAB rule 10.3 stipulating that bookings are not carried through to penalties.

The rule states: "Yellow cards and warnings from the game are not carried forward into penalties but a player who was shown a red card during the game cannot take part.

"Players, substitutes, substituted players and team officials can get a red or yellow card during penalties."

Martinez: I don't understand the rules!

Asked about the incident, Martinez told TNT Sports: "I get booked after 30 minutes and we're losing the game so I don't know what the referee wanted for me.

"In the shoot-out, there was no ball on the penalty spot and I was asking for a ball from the ball boy... and then I get booked.

"I just don't understand the rules. I know my team-mates need me and I own my box. I just used all my experience."

Hendrie: Martinez shows why he's world's best

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie:

"BOOM! Martinez is the main man. It's unbelievable. He's the best goalkeeper in the world. I can't believe Arsenal let him go. Villa into the semi-finals. Let's have it.

"They didn't play anywhere near their best but Emery is the manager of the year. They dug deep. Have you got any champagne here?

"Martinez saved from Andre with his legs. It wasn't the best penalty. The big players turn up in the big moments. The fans gave him no end of stick.

"He gave them a Ricky Gervais dance at the end. I'm thrilled for the club and for Martinez. That's the way to silence the crowd."

Who will Aston Villa play in the semi-finals? Aston Villa will play Olympiakos in the semi-finals.



Olympiacos also needed penalties to beat Fenerbahce, winning 3-2. Their quarter-final had also ended in a 3-3 aggregate draw.



The semi-finals will start on Thursday May 2 with the second legs on Thursday May 9.



The final is on May 29 at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.

Martinez in the spotlight

Martinez was under fire from the French crowd for much of the game, the ill-feeling stemming from his antics at the 2022 World Cup final as Argentina beat France in Qatar.

Ever the character, Martinez was leading the celebrations in the Argentina dressing room with a chant calling for 'a minute of silence' for Kylian Mbappe. That, among other moments, led to his every touch being booed.

However, Martinez ultimately had the last word once again, saving penalties from Remy Cabella and Benjamin Andre to see Aston Villa into their first European semi-final since 1982.